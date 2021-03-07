Amarillo police looking for missing 89-year-old man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 89-year-old man.
Police say L.M. Sheppard was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning wearing blue and white striped overalls and possibly a blue shirt.
He was driving a 1995 green Mercury Cougar with Texas license plate number BW1M101 and was possibly heading to Borger.
He is described as 5-foot-6 and 166 pounds with gray hair.
If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
