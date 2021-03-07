Amarillo police looking for missing 89-year-old man

Amarillo police looking for missing 89-year-old man
L.M. Sheppard, last seen around 11:00 a.m. Saturday (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 6, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 9:39 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 89-year-old man.

Police say L.M. Sheppard was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning wearing blue and white striped overalls and possibly a blue shirt.

He was driving a 1995 green Mercury Cougar with Texas license plate number BW1M101 and was possibly heading to Borger.

He is described as 5-foot-6 and 166 pounds with gray hair.

If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

APD is searching for 89-year-old L.M. Sheppard. Mr Sheppard is a black male described as being 5'6" tall and weighing...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.