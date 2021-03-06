West Texas A&M gets revenge against DBU, advancing to LSC tournament championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Conference semifinal was a revenge game for West Texas A&M. The Buffs ended the nation-leading 45 home game winning streak earlier in the regular season. The Buffs took off early with a vengeance scoring the first 22 points.
“We started off really strong tonight,” said WT Head Coach Tom Brown. “I think we were up by 20 or 23 or 22 to 0 and you don’t get that opportunity a lot against a team like Dallas Baptist.”
The Buffs improve to 14-2 overall and advance to their fourth straight LSC title game. WT will face St. Edwards on Saturday, March 6 at 3 p.m. in the First United Bank Center. The Buffs make LSC tourney history with a win on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.