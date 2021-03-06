Hoops Madness, Amarillo, Clarendon and Texline punch ticket to State Semifinals, Nazareth girls to the Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo, Clarendon and Texline advance to UIL boys State Semifinals. Nazareth girls are headed to state after winning last six of seven years.
Boys Regional Finals
5A: Amarillo 60, Mansfield Summit 51
”We were constantly responding to their drives. The second half we did a better job controlling tempo, making them play east and west and then Cade Hornecker was a difference in the basketball game,” said Amarillo Head Coach Jason Pillion.
“We knew we were having a bad half offensively. we weren’t making them work very hard and we don’t make them long possessions like we know we needed to. We went to the locker room. we were calm. We trusted everything we’ve been doing all year,” said Amarillo junior guard Brendan Hausen.
2A: Clarendon 85, Wink 65
1A: Texline 72, Paducah 57
Girls State Semifinals
Nazareth 48, Westbrook 17
Schedule: Saturday, March 6
4A: Canyon vs. Dallas Pinkston, 2:30 p.m. at Junell Center, San Angelo
2A: Panhandle vs. Lipan, 3 p.m. at Childress
