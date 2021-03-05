Texas A&M System to allow schools to decide on COVID-19 measures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M System said after the spring semester, the system anticipates lifting all rules and procedures related to COVID-19 so schools can decide how to go forward on a local level.
Texas A&M said system members should continue to follow the system guidance issued in October of last year until the end of the spring semester in May.
“Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us successfully complete the semester and is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbot’s order that masking and other protocols should be decided by our institutions, not by the state,” read a statement from Chancellor John Sharp.
System guidance has included safety precautions for classrooms, travel procedures, testing, face coverings and more.
As conditions may change, Texas A&M said they will provide future guidance as conditions warrant.
