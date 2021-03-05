Randall County investigators identify person arrested in shooting

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County investigators released the identity of the person arrested in a shooting in rural Randall County.
The person is identified as 41-year-old Charles Duane Parsons of Bluff Dale, Texas.
He is currently in custody in the Randall County Jail facing a murder charge. He has been issued a $100,000 bond.
Officials also identified 47-year-old Allen Darrell Ward of Hereford as the victim.
Parsons was arrested after officials found the body of Ward in a crashed vehicle near FM 1705 and West Dowlen Road.
Deputies found Parsons near the scene and identified him as the person who called 911.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.