GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares some good Texas food for those who need home cooked meals

" I’d been in the hospital back in October, with Corona and everything going on and I knew these nurses have been through a lot and been away from their homes. And here I found myself back in the hospital, two weeks ago with some complications and I got to visit with a couple of them and they knew I cooked. So I decided, you know, what better thing I could do is bring them home cooked meal they missing their home,” said Ron Williams, former patient that realizes nurses need assistance to eat healthy food.