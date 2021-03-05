Cloudy Weekend Kickoff

The low pressure that brought in our winds yesterday is now funneling gulf moisture into the air, bringing cloudy conditions with it. A few scattered rain showers are expected as the system moves through. Now, pairing the northern winds with said cloud cover will keep our highs a bit lower today, down in the 50s, and the winds, while strong this morning out of the north at 20-25 mph, will begin to calm heading into this afternoon and evening. Skies will also clear, setting the stage for a weekend in the 60s with sunshine. Southwest winds and a ridge of high pressure will prompt near record breaking highs next week, as we could see 80 degrees by Tuesday!