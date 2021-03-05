Amarillo Zoo offers events for first time since pandemic, featuring new Zoo Tours

“Guests can expect to lean a lot more information on the animals like their names and ages,” explained Kayla Sell, the Amarillo Zoo’s visitor service specialist. “[They will] learn what exhibit came first here and we just celebrated 65 years here in Amarillo. So diving into that history, diving into the more personal stuff. We will take them behind the scenes are our Herpetarium, which is where our reptiles and amphibians are and see how we take care of our animals in there.”