AISD to continue wearing masks until end of school year, opening back up to visitors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Independent School District says they will continue to require masks until the end of the school year.
The district says schools will be open to visitors again. The schools will be open to 50% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors.
However, the mask policy is in place for anyone in the school, including teachers, students and visitors. This includes during school events and sports.
Students in sports will follow UIL rules.
AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis says this is because if a classroom is not wearing masks and a student is diagnosed with COVID-19, the entire classroom has to quarantine. If the class is wearing masks, that is no longer necessary.
Loomis released this video about the decision:
