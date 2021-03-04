2 WTAMU cowboys advance to calf roping finals

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Two West Texas A&M University cowboys will advance to the calf roping finals at the WT rodeo team’s first event of 2021.
Owen Wahlart and Kallen Johnson both advanced to the short go-round in the team’s first event since 2019. Each earned cash prized and points in their quest to advance to the College National Finals Rodeo in June.
“Our WT team represented us very well,” said Jordan Jo Fabrizio, assistant coach. “And we’re excited to be back in the saddle this semester, with five more rodeos planned through April.”
The team will compete March 18 and 20 at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.
The WT rodeo team includes 40 members from across the country.
The team has four regional champions and four CNFR qualifiers in the past years.
The team has been a fixture at the University for more than 25 years.
