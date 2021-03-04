3 TTUHSC School of Health Professions Program received 8-year accreditation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions programs, MSAC, MSCR and MSMH have been granted full accreditation for eight years, the maximum period allowed.
The Council of Accreditation of Counseling and Related Education Programs (CACREP) evaluation programs, which included a site visit. They made the accreditation decision during the January board meeting.
TTUHSC School of Health Professions Dean Dawndra Sechris said accreditation opens up many possibilities for TTUHSC programs and students.
Graduating from an accredited program can assist students seeking licensure or certification because some states will only accept a diploma from an accredited program as proof of content area education and training.
“For our programs, accreditation serves as evidence that we are meeting the highest standards in preparing our students for employment in the counseling fields,” said Sechrist.
Evans H. Spears, Ph.D., CRC, an associate professor and chair of the Department of Clinical Counseling and Mental Health (CCMH), said it is important to note that the accreditation has been a team effort on behalf of all the faculty, staff, department program directors and administrators from the School of Health Professions, TTUHSC and the Texas Tech University System.
TTUHSC’s MSAC program was designed to simultaneously train practitioners in evidence-based counseling skills and distance service provision techniques like telehealth.
This new CACREP accredited addiction counseling program will help increase the number of behavioral health professionals across Texas.
The MSCR program at TTUHSC is designed to provide comprehensive training for the clinical rehabilitation counseling field by placing a strong emphasis on telehealth, a model of distance-based service provision and a cutting-edge technique growing in practice and acceptance within the counseling field.
TTUHSC’s MSMH program is one of the first counselor education programs in the country to simultaneously train practitioners in clinical counseling skills and telehealth techniques.
The MSMH program was designed to prepare mental health practitioners to work competently and ethically through the mastery of evidence-based counseling practice to meet the unique needs of diverse communities, especially in rural settings.
All three programs within the CCMH Department are 100 percent online and serve students from across the country.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.