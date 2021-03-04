Tracking some wind!

A strong storm system has brought strong winds and some light rain to the area. Most of the area has seen SW winds gusting well over 30 mph bringing in some warmer weather with light rain seen in the eastern panhandles. This evening a strong front with strong winds will turn the wind direction out of the NW and will make for a much cooler Friday. Highs on Friday will stay in the mid 50s with winds 20-30 mph gusting to 40 mph for most of the day. The winds die down into the breezy category for the weekend with nice temperatures in the 60s.