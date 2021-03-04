Strong Winds, Fire Danger & Isolated Storms

After a beautiful day, get ready for the Panhandle wind to return! We are currently tracking a strong low pressure system that will move into our area on Thursday. The biggest impact from this system will be strong SW winds on Thursday followed by gusty NW winds on Friday. Temperatures will be on the nicer side with 60s & 70s but Fire Danger will also be a problem for some of the area. ELEVATED to CRITICAL Fire Danger exists for much of the West & SW Panhandle. Besides Fire Danger, the NE corner has a chance to see some strong to severe thunderstorms. As of right now, the best threat looks to be in NW Oklahoma. As we move from Thursday night into early Friday morning, it gets quite interesting. Wrap around showers & thunderstorms will be possible originating from Kansas moving South towards Amarillo. Currently it seems these thunderstorms will start to fade as they near the I-40 corridor. It’s nice to be tracking some moisture, but I wish there were better chances for more of the area.