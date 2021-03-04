Sod Poodles holding job fairs to fill 2021 season positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles are holding two job fairs for part-time seasonal positions starting this Saturday.
The job fairs will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hodgetown Stadium on Saturday, March 6 and Saturday, March 13.
All positions are game-day and event-only positions, and all require night and weekend commitments throughout the 2021 baseball season.
Applicants must be 16 years of age, with some positions requiring applicants to be 18 years of age.
Those interested should enter through the front rotunda entrance at 8th and Buchanan. Masks and social distancing are required.
Available positions include grounds crew, concessions, catering, stadium staff, retail, box office representatives, promotions team members, production crew, and batboys.
Those who cannot attend can apply on the team’s website.
