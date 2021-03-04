Randall County officials awaiting autopsy results of man shot Tuesday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County criminal investigators are waiting for the autopsy report of a man who was shot Tuesday night.
Around 11:00 p.m. on March 2, Randall County officials received a call about a vehicle crash and shooting in rural Randall County.
When deputies arrived, DPS was already at the scene and said they had discovered the body of a 47-year-old man in the crashed vehicle near FM 1705 and West Dowlen Road.
Deputies identified a 41-year-old man, who was found near the scene of the accident as the caller.
The 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene and booked into the Randall County jail on murder charges.
The Justice of Peace ordered an autopsy of the victim’s body which took place this morning in Lubbock.
Investigators expect to see the results later today.
