Portales hosting COVID-19 vaccination event this Saturday

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event in Portales, this Saturday March 5.
500 doses are expected to be administered to people whom have registered on the NMDOH Vaccine Portales and are eligible for this round of vaccines.
To register for the vaccine, click here.
Following registration on the NMDOH Vaccine Portal, you will be sent a text/email with instructions when a vaccine is available and will be able to make an appointment at that time.
This event will be made possible with support of local organization such as the Public Health Office, Clovis Community College, Portales Police Department, Portales Fire Department, Portales Public Education Department, City of Portales, Roosevelt County, JP Stone Bank, and El Rancho.
