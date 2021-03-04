Officials: Man wanted for assaulting a family member

Patrick Ramos (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers | March 4, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 9:47 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for assaulting a family member.

Officials said 36-year-old Patrick Ramos is wanted for a charge of assault on a family or household member with a previous conviction.

Ramos is described as five-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, March 4, 2021

