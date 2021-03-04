Officials: Man wanted for assaulting a family member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for assaulting a family member.
Officials said 36-year-old Patrick Ramos is wanted for a charge of assault on a family or household member with a previous conviction.
Ramos is described as five-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
