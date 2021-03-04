Navy awards Bell-Boeing more than $300 million for production of V-22 variants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Navy paid more than $300 million for the construction of four V-22 variants from the Bell-Boeing project in Amarillo.
The total project cost is $309,584,074 and the work is set to be complete by March 2025.
Work will take place in Amarillo, Fort Worth, Red Oak McKinney and other out-of-state locations.
The project includes the production and delivery of four CMV-22B variations, which is the Navy version of the V-22 Osprey.
