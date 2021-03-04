Navy awards Bell-Boeing more than $300 million for production of V-22 variants

The first CMV-22B Osprey built by Bell Textron Inc. and Boeing, completed first flight operations at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center. (Source: Bell Helicopter Textron Amarillo)
By Bailie Myers | March 4, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 11:32 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Navy paid more than $300 million for the construction of four V-22 variants from the Bell-Boeing project in Amarillo.

The total project cost is $309,584,074 and the work is set to be complete by March 2025.

Work will take place in Amarillo, Fort Worth, Red Oak McKinney and other out-of-state locations.

The project includes the production and delivery of four CMV-22B variations, which is the Navy version of the V-22 Osprey.

