After beautiful conditions on Wednesday, winds are looking to return to the forecast. We’re going to see a typical dryline set up today, with high winds and dry conditions along the west/southwest side of the area, with evening rain chances for the northeast. There is a slight chance we could see some wrap around moisture late tonight into tomorrow morning, but it’s not terribly promising right now. For your Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 73 degrees.