CEO of Texas power grid operator “terminated” in aftermath of winter storm

The decision is the latest of several recently announced departures from the ERCOT board, which also included Magness. Five board members resigned in late February after public criticism that many board members did not reside in Texas. Magness’s absence leaves a mix of vacancies and temporary members on the 16-member ERCOT board. ERCOT and the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the regulatory body that oversees it, have been lambasted in recent weeks for failures preparing for and responding to the winter storm that left millions of people in the dark for days and claimed the lives of dozens.