Amber Alert: Missing 3-year-old girl may be in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 3-year-old girl.
Adeline Paige Welch is considered in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.
She was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt. She is described as 3-feet-tall and 26 pounds.
Police say she is missing from College Station and has ties to the Amarillo area.
She is believed to be with Maranda Nicole Nichols, and police say they are possibly in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas License Plate MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” window sticker in the rear window.
If you know where she may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
She has been entered into the NCMEC system and an Amber Alert has been issued.
