Amber Alert: Missing 3-year-old girl may be in Amarillo area
Adeline Welch, missing and endangered (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 4, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 3:37 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 3-year-old girl.

Adeline Paige Welch is considered in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.

She was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt. She is described as 3-feet-tall and 26 pounds.

Police say she is missing from College Station and has ties to the Amarillo area.

Amarillo police looking for missing child and suspect (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
She is believed to be with Maranda Nicole Nichols, and police say they are possibly in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas License Plate MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” window sticker in the rear window.

Amarillo police looking for missing child and suspect (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
If you know where she may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

She has been entered into the NCMEC system and an Amber Alert has been issued.

