Amarillo High alum Lexy Hightower becomes two-time Lone Star Conference Player of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - As we near the end of the college basketball season, Lone Star Conference honors were released and seven West Texas A&M Buffs made the elite list including Amarillo High alum Lexy Hightower.
The senior guard received the Lone Star Conference Player of the Year honor for the second time, as well as First Team accolades. This season, Hightower shot 54 percent from the floor and 42 percent from behind the arc. The senior now ranks seventh on WT’s all-time scoring list with 1,625 career points.
“She is our leader, and she leads the way not just in actions or scoring but everyday,” said WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kristen Mattio. “In our practices, in the lockeroom, so this is nothing new for us. In the big moments we want the ball in her hands. There’s no surprise there . All around that’s what makes her so tough and so special is that she can score at all levels.”
Other Lady Buffs honorees include junior forward Braylyn Dollar and freshman Jillian Sowell. Dollar picked up her second consecutive Sixth Woman of the Year award and Sowell was named to the All-Freshman team.
Four Buffs received honors for men’s basketball. Joel Murray and Qua Grant made the First Team List. Grant joins David Chavlovich as the only Biffs in program history to earn First Team All-LSC honors in three consecutive seasons. Jon’il Fugett picked up Second Team accolades and Zach Toussaint was named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference list.
