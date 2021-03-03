Window on a Wider World hosts 7th annual student art show

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Window on a Wider World is hosting their 7th annual art show tonight, featuring middle and high school art for the first time this year.
“This is the first year that we decided we will do middle school and high school as well,” explained Catherine Meck, executive director at WoWW. “The younger artists get to see what the older, more experienced artists are doing. It’s an experience where they get to see what their peers are doing. They can see what the next generation is working on and the prizes they get to win... and they learn the value of their artistic expression.”
Over 40 schools in the Texas Panhandle are participating in this year’s art show.
These students have unique stories to tell through their art.
For one students, her art expresses her journey of coming to America and learning English.
She is one of this year’s elementary winners.
“They come from all over the Panhandle but not just the Panhandle, there are students from all over including a young girl from El Salvador,” said Meck. “She couldn’t speak English when she got here and in two years she taught herself English and she is now on point in her grade at her school and to be a part of this. I imagine this is just an incredible American dream come true, to be a part of an exhibition.”
WoWW hopes the art show encourages student to keep making art and lets them know their talents are valued.
For high school winner, Hannah Griffin, WoWW’s art show solidifies her dream of perusing art professionally.
“When I first came up to here on the platform, I was overjoyed when I found out what this could potentially lead me to, it was euphoric almost,” said Griffin. “To find ones purpose, that moment to have it sealed away in time, that is what WoWW brought me. This is what this art competition brought to me... a purpose.”
Griffin started Amarillo High School’s Art Club and is now the acting president.
“I honestly do believe that we need to have a platform where kids can express themselves,” said Griffin. “Art is a fundamental of what it means to be a human being. It’s a starting block for who people are. Art is just as important as STEM, as math. [Art] is something for a lot of people to put their passions and talents into.”
