West Texas A&M basketball advances to Lonestar Conference Semifinals

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - March Madness has begun for West Texas A&M, tipping off the Lone Star Conference tournament. The Buffs hosted UT Permian Basin in the Quarterfinals. West Texas A&M entered the game riding a nine game winning streak over the Falcons. Huge night for Buffs’ Qua Grant. He led the floor with 20 points, helping WT win 72-58.
The Buffs advance to the LSC Semifinals, meeting up with Dallas Baptist University. Tipoff is set for Friday at 6:40 p.m. in the First United Bank Center.
The Lady Buffs hosted the Texas A&M International Dust Devils, a team they have not faced all season. WT senior guard Lexy Hightower and junior forward Braylyn Dollar led the Lady Buffs to a 59-46 win.
Amarillo High alum Hightower dropped a season high 28 points and Dollar finishing the night with a double-double 17 points and 10 rebounds. Head Coach Kristen Mattio was very impressed with how the Lady Buffs handled the Dust Devils aggressiveness and size advantage.
“We did everything we could to try to limit easy buckets for them. We made it a half court game. I thought our kids were locked in the entire time, stuck to the game plan and we made some big shots when we needed to. It was a close game throughout the entire game, but I thought opening into that third quarter we got just enough separation to kind of hold off for the rest of the game.“
Up next, the Lady Buffs will face Texas A&M Commerce in the Semifinals at 6:45 pm in Lubbock.
