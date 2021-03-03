Tickets available for Livestreamed speech by Rudy Ruettiger

“We are honored that Rudy Ruettiger will share his inspirational and motivational message in support of our center. His captivating personality and powerful message of living with a learning disability leaves his audiences with a ‘Yes, I can’ approach to life,” said Dr. Michelle Simmons, Lanna Hatton Professor of Learning Disabilities and director of the Center for Learning Disabilities. “During these unprecedented times, we all need a little extra hope and inspiration. Who better to offer us a pep-talk than this memorable champion?”