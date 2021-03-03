Tickets available for Livestreamed speech by Rudy Ruettiger

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M will be hosting a livestreamed motivational speech by a football champion about learning disabilities on March 11.
Rudy Ruettiger, whose experience at the University of Notre Dame inspired the film “Rudy,” will speak at the fundraiser for WT’s Center for Learning Disabilities, which begins at 600 p.m. March 11 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus.
Attendance to the sold-out, in-person event is limited to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, but tickets also are available to watch Ruettiger’s speech via livestream.
Tickets for the livestream speech, which will run from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. March 11, are $50 or $100 for a family of four.
“We are honored that Rudy Ruettiger will share his inspirational and motivational message in support of our center. His captivating personality and powerful message of living with a learning disability leaves his audiences with a ‘Yes, I can’ approach to life,” said Dr. Michelle Simmons, Lanna Hatton Professor of Learning Disabilities and director of the Center for Learning Disabilities. “During these unprecedented times, we all need a little extra hope and inspiration. Who better to offer us a pep-talk than this memorable champion?”
Ruettiger previously was scheduled to speak April 2, 2020, but the event was postponed due to the pandemic.
People who bought tickets for last year’s event will automatically receive livestream tickets for the March 11 speech.
