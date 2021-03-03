Spring Preview

We’re looking at yet another sunny day, however this time around, temperatures will be even warmer and winds will be calmer. As we go throughout our Wednesday, expect highs to reach into the mid to upper 70s across the area, 75 for Amarillo. Winds will mainly be out of the west at 5-10 mph, calming as we head into the afternoon. Looking ahead, Thursday’s rain chances are still present, however, they’re looking to be a little more restricted off to the eastern side of the area, so we’ll monitor that situation closely. Friday looks to be cooler as a cold front arrives early in the morning, but temperatures will rebound Saturday going into the weekend.