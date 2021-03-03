Rep. Ronny Jackson responds to sexual allegations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new Pentagon watchdog report has issued a review of Texas representative Ronny Jackson during his time serving as White House physician.
It comes after a year-long investigating into Jackson by the Inspector General about the findings that conclude Jackson making ‘sexual and denigrating’ comments about a female subordinate.
The reports says Jackson drank and took Ambien while on duty, prompting concerns from colleagues about his ability to provide medical care to the President and top officials.
Jackson stated that the report was politically motivated.
“Three years ago I was the subject of a political hit job because I stood with President Trump. Today, a Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump. Democrats are using this report to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity, so I want to be clear.”
Jackson said he is proud of his work under three different Presidents of both priorities, and “I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously; and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty. I also categorically deny any implication that I was in any way sexually inappropriate at work, outside of work, or anywhere with any member of my staff or anyone else. That is not me and what is alleged did not happen.”
He continued to say his professional life is defined by duty and service.
“My entire professional life has been defined by duty and service. I’ve honorably served my country in the U.S. Navy, served patients who trusted me with their care, served three Presidents in the White House, and now I serve the people of Texas’ 13th District in Congress. I have not and will not ever conduct myself in a way that undermines the sincerity with which I take my oath to my country or my constituents.”
