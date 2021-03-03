Plans to redevelop North Heights neighborhood on pause

“I think with the tabling, it was kind of discouraging because we had put so much time and work into it; But at the same time, we understand that the process was kind of rushed and that we need to do more intentional education of the community. And I think that’s the way we’ll get the buy in. The more that we educate them about what we’re going to do and what benefits that has to it, I believe that we will build more people who will be in support of this initiative,” said Melodie Graves, part of the rezoning committee for NHAA.