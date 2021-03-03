Many Amarillo contractors working on Amazon warehouse site

“It was a pretty intense deal. We were building fence for about 7 full days to get all that set up. Moving some stuff, making sure that we were ready to go really before they really started bringing in all the employees to the job site... When the fence jobs come in, usually me and 2 or 3 other guys can get a job done in a couple days. But like I said, I was having to pull my guys off of other jobs and out of the shop and we were pretty much working from sun up to sun down for over a week,” said Zimmer.