High School basketball Regionals, Nazareth girls headed to State Semifinals, Texline boys top Jayton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nine local high school basketball teams remained in playoffs prior to Tuesday night, including some tough matchups in class 1A, including Texline boys versus Jayton and Nazareth girls against Claude.
Final Scores
Boys: 5A - Amarillo High 55, Mansfield Timberview (5A defending state champions) 34
2A - Wink 82, Panhandle 69; Clarendon 51, Christoval 30
1A - Texline 57, Jayton 55
Girls: 4A - Canyon 42, Bridgeport 37
2A - Panhandle 43, Wellington 36
