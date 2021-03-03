High School basketball Regionals, Nazareth girls headed to State Semifinals, Texline boys top Jayton

Amarillo High boys punch ticket to Regional Finals, set to face Mansfield Summitt

VIDEO: High School basketball Regionals, Nazareth girls headed to State Semifinals, Texline boys top Jayton
By Larissa Liska | March 2, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 11:45 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nine local high school basketball teams remained in playoffs prior to Tuesday night, including some tough matchups in class 1A, including Texline boys versus Jayton and Nazareth girls against Claude.

Final Scores

Boys: 5A - Amarillo High 55, Mansfield Timberview (5A defending state champions) 34

2A - Wink 82, Panhandle 69; Clarendon 51, Christoval 30

1A - Texline 57, Jayton 55

Girls: 4A - Canyon 42, Bridgeport 37

2A - Panhandle 43, Wellington 36

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.