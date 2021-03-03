Texas DSHS opens COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and educational staff, effective immediately

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-19 vaccine is now open to teachers and educational staff in Texas, effective immediately.
That’s according to officials with the City of Amarillo.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has now opened up the vaccine distribution to teachers.
The City of Amarillo says this includes teachers, staff and bus drivers at all schools.
This includes those who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools. This also includes Head Start and Early Head Start program, as well as those who work for licensed child care providers.
“There is no way to overstate how important our teachers are to our community,” said Amarillo Public Health Department Director Casie Stoughton. “The ability to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our teachers and educators is a major step in protecting so many aspects of our community. We so much appreciate what our teachers do.”
The first dose of the Moderna vaccine is now available for teachers and school staff at the Amarillo Civic Center walk-in clinic.
Teachers and staff are asked to present their employment identification badges at the clinic.
