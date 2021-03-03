‘Dr. Oz’ aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz says he misspoke during a Fox News Channel appearance this week where he said reopening schools was a “very appetizing opportunity” despite the coronavirus epidemic. In a Twitter post late Thursday, April 16, the heart surgeon and television talk show host said he recognized his comments had confused and upset people, and that was never his intention. (Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File/Invision)