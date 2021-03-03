Doppler Tracks The Return of the March Wind

We hit the weather jackpot today with sunny skies, temperatures above 70 and with little wind. Unfortunately, we are tracking a strong low pressure system into the area tomorrow which will crank winds up over 40mph again. Highs will still make 70, but the wind will be quite annoying. Some showers may be possible in the northern half of the area by late tomorrow night, but the southern half will likely miss out on moisture. On the back side of this system we expect another windy and cooler day Friday with highs in the 50s.