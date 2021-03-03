Crews contain house fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department crews contained a house fire that occurred early this morning in north Amarillo.
Crews were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to a home near NE 22nd Avenue and Columbine Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a large amount of fire and smoke showing from the rear of the home.
The fire was coming from a two-room addition and firefighters were able to contain it to that area, according to AFD.
Officials said moderate smoke damage was found throughout the home.
There were no injuries reported.
Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and eight children.
One person was seen by AMS crew while on scene due to minor smoke inhalation.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office did respond to the fire, but no findings have been released at this time.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.