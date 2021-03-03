COA Parks and Recreation help giving away 6,000 trees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with four other neighborhood planning groups is providing 6,000 bare root seedling trees.
On March 5, and March 6, 6,000 bare root seedling trees will be given to the Amarillo community.
PARD is partnering with local neighborhood planning groups (the North Heights, Eastridge, Barrio and San Jacinto advisory boards) in distributing the trees free of charge to the Amarillo community.
PARD was recently awarded the seedling trees as a part of the Apache Tree Grant program provided by the Apache Corporation.
“The goal is to provide this opportunity to citizens across Amarillo,” said Kristen Wolbach, coordinator of public relations and programs for PARD. “Partnering with our local neighborhood groups allows us to make a significant impact. Not only do these trees provide a free opportunity to beautify our city, but this also encourages a unique sense of community pride. These kinds of projects really sit at the core of who we are. Trees help conserve, improve and beautify our homes and spaces.”
The tree seedlings will be available:
- March 5: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. John Stiff Memorial Park and the Rick Klein Sports Complex
- March 6: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bones Hooks Park, Eastridge Park, San Jacinto Park and El Alamo Park.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.