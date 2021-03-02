Another beautiful day...

We had a really nice but breezy day with highs in the upper 60s and we will see a nice evening. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight along with light winds and lows in the low 30s. Winds will stay light for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s areawide. Southwest winds will be on the increase for Thursday ahead of a storm system and we could also see some showers in parts of the area. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s. Friday will be a little windy and much cooler with temps in the 50s.