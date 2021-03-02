West Texas A&M geared up for Lone Star Conference Tournament Quarterfinals

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The college basketball Division II Lone Star Conference tournament is set, and West Texas secured home court advantage for the Quarterfinals. the buffs tip off the tournament this Tuesday against UT Permian Basin, a team they’ve already defeated twice this season.
The Falcons have a size advantage over the Buffs, but WT counters with plenty of speed and ball handling skills, especially from guys like JoJo Murray and Qua Grant.. when asked about the size differential, West Texas A&M Head Coach Tom Brown said he wants to see more physicality down low.
”We’ve got to really get on the boards. They’re a bigger team and we’re not the biggest team in the world, so we’ve got to box out first of all. Then, you’ve got to go secure the ball with two hands and then we can run,” said Brown. “We’ve got to be physical, and that means getting around in the post. Getting around and fronting. You’ve got to have that mentality of going all out, laying it all on the line and whatever happens, happens. If we do that we’ve got a pretty good team. We’ll be successful.”
Tipoff is set for Tuesday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the First United Bank Center. West Texas A&M is looking to make conference history by becoming the first team to win four titles in-a-row.
The Lady Buffs also play at home for their Lone Star Conference Quarterfinal matchup. Third-seed West Texas A&M hosts six-seed Texas A&M International, a team they have not played this season. So far, WT has never lost a game to the south division leader, Dust Devils. The Lady Buffs rely heavily on Amarillo High alum Lexy Hightower, and they’ll need the senior again Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the First United Bank Center.
