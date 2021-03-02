Welcoming March with some Sunshine

Sunshine is back in the forecast, and now pairing that with some downsloping winds out of the southwest, warmth is back as well. We’ll see highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s across the area today, with sunny skies and winds at about 10-15 mph. This trend should continue through Thursday with even warmer temperatures on tap. We’re also looking at the possibility of rain chances late Thursday into early Friday morning, mainly focusing on the northeastern portions of the area as of right now. A cold front will then blow in Friday, sending winds out of the north at 25-30 mph, and dropping temps into the 50s.