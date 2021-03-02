Ogallala Commons and WTAMU Small Business Development Center to host Local Food Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ogallala Commons and West Texas A&M University Small Business Development Center will host a Local Food Summit on Thursday, March 4.
The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the WT Enterprise Center.
The event is being staged to provide networking from local food producers, as well as information, ideas and inspiration for food producers and crafters in the Llano Estacado foodshed too attain a successful growing and marketing season.
“Presentations will cover a variety of topics including getting started in food production, a ‘state of the foodsheds’ panel presentation, a Texas legislative update, dealing with high tunnel production, small farm planning, plus a panel presentation on emerging markets and product aggregation ideas to close the Summit,” said Darryl Birkenfeld, executive director of Ogallala Commons.
A lunch will be catered by OHMS Café.
Registration for the Summit is $30 and you can register online here.
The in-person audience is limited to 30 attendees, but you can participate through livestream as well.
The Ogallala Commons will also host a “Seed Swap” Networking Mixer from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. after the Summit at Six Car Pub & Brewery. If you would like to attend the mixer, call (806) 945-2255.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.