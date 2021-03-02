New program offers free access to Charles E. Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The parks and recreation department of the City of Amarillo is offering seniors, Medicaid and Medicare patients free access to the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.
The department said they are now a SilverSneakers and Prime Fitness provider.
SilverSneakers is designed for those 65 and up, and Prime Fitness is desigend for adults 18 years and up with Medicaid or Medicare insurance plans.
The program offers qualifying adults daily and monthly access to the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.
“We are really excited about this additional opportunity to provide our citizens with free options to remain active and healthy,” said Michael Kashuba, director of parks and recreation. “Our goal is to continue to offer inclusive, low cost or free quality-of-life options for our residents, and this program is a wonderful addition.”
The activity center offers an indoor swimming pool, a multi-use aerobic/dance studio, a weight and cardio room and more.
Those interested in the program can sign up at the center, located at 1330 N.W. 18th Avenue.
Identification and insurance cards are required to join. For more information, call (806) 378-5219.
