High-speed chase ends near Childress, one dead

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Memphis said a high-speed chase ended with the death of one man near Childress yesterday.
Memphis police and deputies in Hall County were called to assist in the chase involving Texas Highway Patrol and a white, Kia sedan.
The chase began in Claude and ended just before Childress on U.S. Highway 287.
Memphis police said shots were fired by police during the pursuit, but no rounds fired by police hit the suspect.
The driver succumbed to injuries obtained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.
No other details were available at the time of publishing.
Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
