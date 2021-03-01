A few warm days...

After a beautiful Monday afternoon we will see a cold night leading into Tuesday morning. SW winds will warm us from the low 20s to the mid 60s for the afternoon hours with plenty of sunshine making for another nice day. Wednesday will be even better with less wind and highs in the mid 70s. Strong winds return for Thursday ahead of a strong cold front raising the fire danger and kicking off some rain in the far eastern panhandle. Strong north winds will keep us cooler for Friday afternoon.