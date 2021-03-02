Amarillo High Sandies set to face Mansfield Timberview in 5A Regional Semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies are set to face the 5A defending State Champions, Mansfield Timberview on Tuesday. AHS punches their ticket back to the 5A Regional Semifinals for the first time in three years, looking to make their first deep playoff run since their 2014 state runner-up appearance.
The Sandies face a tough, fast-paced Wolves team, but AHS has prepared for a historic moment like this, facing top ranked opponents like Waxahachie and Lancaster early in the season.
”They like to play in transition. They crash the offensive glass extremely hard, so those two things, said Amarillo High Head Coach Jason Pillion. “They get a lot of easy buckets in transition and second chance points. We’ve got to limit those things.”
“Guard our tails off on the defensive end, so any pace we need to play at we understand that, so ultimately we want to limit their possessions, so we want to slow it down a bit,” said Amarillo High junior guard Brendan Hausen.
“Get back on defense,” said Amarillo High senior point guard Chris Dees. “Don’t let them get on fast breaks and holding them to not that many offensive rebounds.”
Amarillo high tips off the Regional Semifinal against Mansfield Timberview on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Burkburnett.
