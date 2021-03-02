AC joins National Junior College Athletic Association in next steps to bring back sports to the college

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College was recently granted full membership status in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCCA), the governing association of community college athletics throughout the United States.
Amarillo College also attained membership in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC).
The college will introduce new teams in men’s baseball, women’s volleyball and men and women’s cross country beginning in the fall of 2022. AC has not participated in collegiate sports since the mid-1980s.
“These very important affiliations legitimize our return to competitive athletics,” said Mark White, executive vice president and general counsel, who is supervising AC’s reestablishment of an intercollegiate sports program.
“We can now focus fully on the specifics of the individual sports we are launching, including setting up a timetable this spring and summer for hiring coaches, who must get organized, recruit athletes and begin play in 2022.”
The Board of Regents voted in December of 2020 to reestablish an intercollegiate athletics program at AC.
The college will begin with the three initial sports, and additional sports may be added over time.
Now that the national and conference affiliations have been obtained, White says the next step is to assemble a community advisory board.
“I plan to bring together a group of eight or 10 individuals to help us shape the vision of how our athletics program can strengthen Amarillo College’s overall contributions to life throughout the community,” he said.
