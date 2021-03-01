United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is helping community during March month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During the month of March, people and families can help those in need by dinning out at participating restaurants.
Dine United has a community-wide effort among dining establishments to make awareness and support as these restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.
Here is the generous restaurant partners with dates to follow:
- March 2- Jason’s Deli (Wolflin location) - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- March 3 - Walk On’s - All Day
- March 9 - La Fiesta (both locations) - All Day
- March 12 - Beef ‘O’ Brady’s - All Day
- March 19 - - Sonic - All Day
- March 22 - Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner - 4:00 p.m. - Close
- March 29 - Chipotle - 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (use promo code when ordering online or app - QKYWP8W)
- March 30 - Chick-fil-A on Georgia - 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Drive-Thru only)
Mention “United Way” when ordering. This includes dine in and carry out.
United Way is also teaming up with Food Trucks in Amarillo and Canyon.
Here are the following Food Trucks hosting:
- Yolo’s
- Purple Flamingo
- Cocina on the Go
- Cheesecake HTL
10 percent of all proceeds will benefit the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon’s Annual Campaign.
The location for the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is at 2207 Line Ave.
