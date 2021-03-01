Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
Watch for various lane closures on the I-27 and I-40 frontage roads for patching repairs.
The left lane of US 87 over the 15th Street bridge will be closed for bridge rail repair.
Expect various lane closures at the I-27/I-40 downtown interchange for bridge rail repair.
On I-27 and I-40, there will be various lane closures for bridge repair and various exit closures for sign repairs.
Monday, March 1, the right lane of US 87 northbound will be closed at the BNSF railroad bridge for concrete rail repair.
The right lane of US 87 southbound (Pierce Street) is closed at 11th Avenue for guardrail and concrete barrier placement.
The northbound right and center lanes of State Loop (SL) 335 (Lakeside Drive) will be closed from SW 3rd Avenue to US 60 from Tuesday, March 2 to Saturday, March 6 for pavement repairs.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.