Officials identify 2 of 3 Clovis residents found dead after house fire

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the three people found dead after a house fire.
Officials identified 77-year-old Johnie Lee Brewer and 95-year-old Leona Drake as two of the victims.
The third victim has still not been identified.
Officials say evidence suggests the fire started in the bedroom of the third victim.
All three people died due to fire and smoke.
At this point, officials have not found any evidence of criminal intent.
The Office of the Medical Investigator continues to conduct carbon monoxide and toxicology testing and will continue to work to identify the third person.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.