The low pressure system we needed for precipitation chances today swung just a little too far south, and came in just a bit too weak to make anything notable happen for our area. The furthest south reaches of the panhandle could see some light flurries by mid-morning, but don’t expect it to amount to much. The only real effects we’ll feel is cloud cover covering the south, getting more clear the further north you go. Colder air from Sunday will remain in place today with highs staying down in the low 50s across the region, however, warmer temperatures will arrive by mid-week.