Donley County judge sentences 19-year-old to 20 years in prison for 2019 murder

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - A 19-year-old will spend 20 years in prison for her role in the death of Frankie Cannon.
Cannon was found dead in Collingsworth County in November of 2019.
Law enforcement later arrested 19-year-old Dacota Shaye Segura for charges of aggravated assault and murder.
“This is the first of several pending cases that we were able to resolve in the offenses that resulted in Frankie’s [Cannon} death.” said Luke Inman, District Attorney for the 100th Judicial District. “We applaud the efforts of all law enforcement officers involved, including the FBI, Texas Rangers Division, and the Collingsworth County Sheriff’s Office for giving us the tools to go forward with successful prosecution against this defendant.”
According to Inman, Segura was one of four people indicted in connection with the death of Cannon.
“In this Covid era, we, like so many of us, are doing everything in our power to push these serious cases to the forefront for resolution of our victim’s and victim’s family members,” said Inman.
The judge also ordered Segura to pay $376 in court costs.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.