Donate blood and win money for your school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Blood donors at Coffee Memorial Blood Center can help their school win a cash prize by donating during the month of March.
Donors can choose to register their donation in honor of one area school. The school with the highest percentage of donors will received monetary contributions at the following prize levels:
- Elementary School: 1st place wins $1,000 and $1,000 Dugger Dollars for any Kids Inc. Youth Sport; 2nd, 3rd and 4th places will received $500 Dugger Dollars
- Middle School: 1st place wins $1,500
- Small High School/Private School: 1st place wins $2,000
- Medium High School: 1st place wins $2,000
- Large High School: 1st place wins $2,000
Donors will also receive a t-shirt and a coupon for a free game of bowling.
A scholarship opportunity will also be available for those graduating this year.
Donors in the month of March that qualify will be able to enter a drawing to win one of four $1,000 scholarships.
To make an appointment for donation, call (806) 331-8833 or make an appointment online.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.